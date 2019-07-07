SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police want to find the person responsible for a drive-by shooting. It happened just after 2 Sunday afternoon at a home on Lincolnshire and Bookertee, which is on the city's east side.

Police say the victim was shot in the hip while sitting in a car outside his home. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan. Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information that could lead police to make an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Florida man gets pulled over with baby gator in front seat

Jim Beam bourbon runoff has spread 23 miles long

BCSO: Teenager in custody after assaulting two women in their 70s

WATCH: Disney's live action Mulan has its first trailer

US wins 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup