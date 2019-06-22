SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man pictured below in connection with a shooting that occurred last month outside a southwest side bar.

SAPD

A man and woman were both shot in the leg in the parking lot of the bar on the morning of June 22.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Whitewood Street at Lily's Kings Lounge around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument with the suspect.

According to police, the suspect retreated inside after being hit or pushed, but then reappeared with a handgun and fired at the victims.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Call 210-22-7867 with any information.

The investigation continues.