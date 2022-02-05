String of robberies reported within less than 20 minutes of each other; police search for suspect

Police say they believe the robberies were committed by the same person because all the victims provided the same description.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a person they believe were involved in a string of robberies.

They were all reported on the city's south side, and all within less than 20 minutes of each other.

The first robbery was reported just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

All four of the robberies were reported at convenience stores. The first was located at an Exxon on SW Military Drive.

The next one happened five minutes later at an 11 Stars Express on Roosevelt.

The third was reported at 10:11 p.m. on South Flores at Lucky Seven.

The last robbery also happened on South Flores at a Kwik Trip across the street. That one was reported at 10:15 p.m.

Police say they believe the robberies were committed by the same person because all the victims provided the same description, saying the suspect would pull out a gun before taking money.

Right now, they’re not sure how much money was stolen from each place. No one was hurt.

Police say the Eagle Unit and patrol officers searched the area looking for the suspect, or suspects, but were unable to find them.