Police looking for suspect after two overnight robberies possibly linked

SAN ANTONIO — Two gas stations were robbed and police believe the two crimes are linked.

Around 2:40 a.m. the Balcones Heights Police Department responded to the Circle K located in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road for a robbery, police said.

At 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 7/11 located in the 4900 block of Fredricksburg for another robbery.

Police said both robberies had a matching suspect who was wearing dark clothing, held the cashier at gunpoint and possibly driving a dark Chevy car.