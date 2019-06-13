SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the man they believe robbed a Señor Mango on the city's north side.

On June 3, a man walked into the ice cream and fruit business at 5112 West Avenue and place a food order.

While the order was being prepared, the suspect asked the employee for change for a hundred dollar bill.

When the employee replied that she didn't have change, the suspect reached into his waistband area as if he had a gun and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give him all of the money from the register, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

The employee handed over the cash and the suspect ran off.

Anyone with information on the incident or the robbery suspect can call 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may be paid up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.