Police looking for 'person of interest' in kidnapping on north side

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help to find a man who's being called a "person of interest" in an aggravating kidnapping of a 31-year-old victim on the north side. The incident happened on March 1 at 1603 Vance Jackson Road.

According to San Antonio Crime Stoppers, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a woman called police, stating she had been kidnapped and transported to San Antonio. She was later located, authorities said.

A photo released by police shows a vehicle and the person of interest who is believed to have information pertinent to the investigation. Investigators said that person was driving the vehicle (possibly an Audi) that's seen in the photo.

The San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit is seeking assistance in obtaining any information that will assist in locating the vehicle and identifying the person in the picture. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 in cash for information, which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

