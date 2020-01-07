Police looking for Murphy Express gas station robbery suspects

The suspects reportedly tied up the clerk and then broke into an ATM and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed a Murphy's Express gas station and tied up the clerk.

Officers were called out out to 2519 SE Military Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a robbery.

According to preliminary information provided by SAPD, three suspects wearing hooding and sweatpants entered the store. Two of the suspects walked to the ATM, while the third suspect walked towards the clerk.

The third suspect then jumped over the counter and forced the clerk to the ground and tied up the clerk.

The other two suspects broke into the ATM machine inside of the store and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

All three suspects ran through a rear door and then ran east of the gas station.

Officers searched the surrounding area without success.