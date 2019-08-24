SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man they say ran away from a northeast side bar Friday night after allegedly shooting a security guard.

According to San Antonio Police, a patron at Sancho's Hideaway was asked to leave the bar because he had begun harassing others.

A security guard escorted the man outside of the bar. When the two got outside, police say the man started to fight the security guard.

Both men pulled out their guns and began firing at each other in the parking lot, according to San Antonio Police.

Several shots were fired and hit the security guard in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene and is still at large.