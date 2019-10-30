SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a convenience store back on Sunday.

The suspects reportedly robbed the Sam’s Corner Food Mart on Cincinnati Ave. Police hope surveillance pictures can help identify the two males, who they say are between the ages of 17 and 21.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.

