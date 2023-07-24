Police investigate possible kidnapping on the west side

Officers surrounded the home in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen after they got a call saying two men were being held against their will.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a possible kidnapping at a home on the west side Wednesday morning.

Officers surrounded the home in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen around 8:20 a.m. Police said a man texted a family member, saying he and the other victim were being held against their will and the captors were demanding money to release them. That family member called police.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and arrested one suspect, but another fled the scene. The two victims came out of the home.

Police said the 22-year-old man who was arrested is being charged with aggravated kidnapping, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

