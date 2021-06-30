Police investigating after man was shot and killed at apartment complex on the north side

The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of Country Village, near the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a report of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning on the city's north side.

The shooting was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 8400 block of Country Village, at the interesection with Lynette, and near the intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 410.

Police Chief William McManus said that the scene that when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. They tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

McManus said witness in the area saw a car pull up and someone from the car got out and shot the man. Police said this was not a random shooting and the victim was targeted specifically.

Officers are looking for at least two suspects in this shooting. No arrests have yet been made.