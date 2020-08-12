Police investigating armed robbery in Pleasanton

Investigators released photos of persons of interest in hopes of solving the crime.

PLEASANTON, Texas — Police believe armed robbers targeted a Pleasanton pharmacy, holding employees and a customer at gunpoint then getting away with cash and drugs.

“This doesn't happen very often or at all down here in Pleasanton,” said Lt. Anastacio Perez with the Pleasanton Police Department.

The robbery happened on October 31 around 8 a.m.

Police say two men armed with handguns burst into the Center Pharmacy off Smith St. in Pleasanton, held a customer and two employees at gunpoint, tied them up with zip ties, and robbed the pharmacy, stealing cash and drugs.

“The store owner and the victims, you know, they were visibly shaking. They had bruises on their wrists from the zip ties and trying to get them off,” said Perez.

During the investigation, detectives connected the truck to a similar robbery in Luling on October 6th.

Luling Police Chief Bill Sala said the robbery happened at the Dismukes Pharmacy off Davis St.

The suspects in that crime held the victims at gunpoint and tied the victims with zip ties, while another victim was forced to open the pharmacy safe and cash registers.

“I think it was targeted because of how small the pharmacy is and how I believe maybe they thought it would be an easy an easy target,” said Perez.

After searching surveillance video of nearby businesses in Pleasanton, Perez said they placed the two men in the same truck as the Luling robbery at a convenient store adjacent to the pharmacy a few weeks before the robbery.

Perez said a woman came into the pharmacy around the same time the truck was seen on surveillance video, asking if the pharmacy had the same narcotic that was stolen.

Even more bizarre, Perez said a woman called the pharmacy asking if they carried the same narcotic just 10 minutes before the robbery.

Pleasanton Police have released photos of two men and a woman they say are persons of interest in the case.

Atascosa County Crime Stoppers if offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest in this crime.