Spring Break shooting injures three on Corpus Christi beach

Officials say a fight escalated into gunfire Friday night as an assailant fired shots into a crowd. Three victims are currently hospitalized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting that broke out on Mustang Island Friday night, Mar. 18.

Around 8:35 p.m. CCPD officers were called out to Mustang Island near Newport Pass at Beach Marker 199 for reports of a shooting.

According to officials a fight had broken out, and escalated into gunfire. Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD confirmed that one person involved shot into a nearby crowd, striking three people.

The victims were quickly transported to a local hospital.

One, an adult male estimated to be in his 30's, is currently in critical condition. The other two victims, a 19-year old male and a 16-year old female, are currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were unable to say if the victims and shooter were local or visiting from out of town. Officers are currently working to identify and arrest a suspect.

As the shooting took place during Spring Break, reports say that the beach was full of visitors at the time. The beach was evacuated, with visitors guided away from the crime scene between beach markers 198 and 199.

Officials say that it was the extra patrols they'd put in place for Spring Break that allowed for officers to quickly reach the scene of the shooting.

In a statement released at 11:30 p.m. Friday night, CCPD confirmed that they did not have a suspect in custody at that time.

If you have information related to this incident and would like to keep your identity secret, please call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This is a developing story, so stay with us at 3News as we continue to provide updates and information on these events.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.