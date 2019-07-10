MESQUITE, Texas — Update (1 p.m.): Mesquite police were able to identify and arrest the person behind the threats made toward two Mesquite ISD schools Monday, a news release from the department said.

MPD investigators identified the person as a student that goes to Frasier Middle School, which was one of the schools the threat was directed towards, according to the release.

The student was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with false alarm/report, the release said.

Original (5:45 a.m.): Mesquite police are investigating a possible threat to West Mesquite High School and Frasier Middle School.

Mesquite ISD and police were notified Sunday evening of a non-specific social media threat that was circulating for an event at the schools on Monday, according to officials.

Investigators are working to identify the person behind the online threat, a news release from the Mesquite Police Department said.

MPD said the safety and security of students and staff is its top priority and that it is taking the threat very seriously, with plans in place to keep both campuses safe.

In a message that appears on both schools' websites, Mesquite ISD said the high school will have an increased police presence "out of an abundance of caution," but that as of 5:40 a.m. Monday, there was no indication the threat was credible.

"Anytime one of our campuses is mentioned in this type of posting, the district acts quickly in cooperation with police, as well as outside social media experts, to determine whether such a threat is credible," the message on the schools' websites said.

On the high school's website calendar, no events are listed for Monday. The middle school's website calendar lists a 7th grade football game against Berry and the October School Board meeting for the district.

In the MPD release, the department thanked staff and families for "quickly notifying district officials and law enforcement.

"We hope members of our community will continue to report these threats so they can be investigated."

The community is asked to notify the district officials and law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

Students were seen walking into school alongside extra security around the school later Monday morning.