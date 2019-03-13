SAN ANTONIO — Police have identified the woman suspected of driving drunk, hitting and killing an unidentified man Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Woodard, 32, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, and two counts of child endangerment.

The incident occurred on San Antonio's west side when a car hit the 37-year-old man as he was on the sidewalk, witnesses told responding police officers.

According to police, Woodard was driving westbound on Enrique M. Barrera Parkway around 12:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The victim was dragged about 200 feet before dying at the scene. SAPD says the Woodard also suffered serious injuries.