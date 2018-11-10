SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a mother on the east side on Thursday morning.

SAPD has issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Tyrend White for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of White. If you have any information, you're asked to call 210-224-STOP and you can remain anonymous.

Police say to not approach White and to call 9-1-1 if you come into contact with him.

Police say that two young teens were sitting in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of Coral Sunrise around 11 a.m. when a grey sedan rolled by them and started shooting.

Both teens in the driveway took off on foot, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters.

Bullets went into the house, striking the woman in the upper torso. Police are not sure how many times she was shot. The woman made her way out of the house and collapsed in the front lawn. She was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived at the scene.

Chief McManus says that it's unclear what precipitated the attack, but he did say that the shooting was not a random event.

The woman, 32, was the mother of one of the boys who was targeted in the shooting.

