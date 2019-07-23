HOUSTON — Remember the guy Houston police said stole a 4-month-old English Bulldog from a woman in May?

Well, thanks to a tip, police said they now know the man’s identity and they need the public’s help finding him.

James Washington, 20, is wanted for robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said on May 3, Washington met up with a woman in the 2300 block of South Wayside, pretending to be interested in buying her dog.

He held and inspected the dog then police said he told the woman, “I'm taking this dog and if you do anything, I'm going to ____ you up."

Police said Washington then ran away with the dog without paying for it. Surveillance video from a nearby store captured Washington running from the scene.

The English Bulldog is valued at $2,500.

The dog is brindle colored with a brown patch over the right eye, the woman told police.

