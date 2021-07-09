Police ask for help to find possible suspects who ran from a wrecked truck and left behind a trail of evidence

Guns, drugs and a vehicle wanted in other crimes are what investigators are processing as they try to crack the case.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — The Castle Hills Police Department is trying to crack a case that involves a driver who bailed, drugs, and guns. A police pursuit ended in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Northwest Military Highway and Loop 410.

Around 9:40 p.m., police found a Dodge Ram 2014 pickup truck going 53 miles per hour in the 2200 block of NW Military Highway, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Investigators said the officer began to initiate a stop, but the driver sped away and crashed through the intersection of NW Military Highway and NW Loop 410 in the westbound lanes of frontage road.

It's not known if the driver had any occupants, but whoever was behind the wheel took off on foot and is still at large, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the Castle Hills Police Dept., a description of any occupant was not known.

Police said the same truck was involved in an armed robbery in the Evans Road area, about 13 miles away on the far north side. That's where they believe the suspects met someone who was selling a gaming console and they ended up shooting the seller in the arm.

Police said the truck was also involved in a robbery of another individual, which occurred in the Larkspur Road area in Castle Hills. The truck and at least one of the firearms were reported stolen out of Bexar County.