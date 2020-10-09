Police: Girl shot while riding in back of car

Investigators said a child was hit while being driven along Martin Luther King Drive on the city's east side this afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — A girl, who was a backseat passenger, was shot while riding in a car on the city's east side Thursday afternoon.

According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Matthew Brown, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and the woman drove the girl to a nearby H-E-B on South WW White Road to get help. The alleged shooter was in another car, the driver told police.

WATCH LIVE: Shooting on city's eastside San Antonio police are giving an update after a shooting in the 1000 block of South WW White Rd. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Brown said the driver told investigators that she heard three gunshots. So far, no suspect description has been released.