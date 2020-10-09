Police: Girl shot while riding in back of car

SAN ANTONIO — A girl, who was a backseat passenger, was shot while riding in a car on the city's east side Thursday afternoon.
According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Matthew Brown, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and the woman drove the girl to a nearby H-E-B on South WW White Road to get help. The alleged shooter was in another car, the driver told police.
Brown said the driver told investigators that she heard three gunshots. So far, no suspect description has been released.
The victim is in stable condition and on the way to the hospital.