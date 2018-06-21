A checkbook, credit card, and social security numbers are all things a wife found at her husband’s bedside.

The problem is none of them belonged to him.

Abelardo Arellano is accused of felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Back in May, authorities say that Arellano’s wife discovered a tote bag containing a notebook listing birthdates and social security numbers for about 50 active duty and retired military members. Investigators say that there was also a check and credit card belonging to a BAMC doctor found in the bag.

In an email, police say Arellano told his wife he had gotten into hacking. Interviews showed investigators that Arellano had the information without his victims’ knowledge.

Arellano was arrested on Tuesday.

According to BAMC officials, Arellano is a short-term civilian employee who resigned during probation and no longer works at the hospital.

In a statement to KENS 5, BAMC official said:

"This incident is currently under investigation and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement."

