Police find wrecked car, but no driver on Loop 410 flyover at I-10

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out who crashed a vehicle on the Loop 410 flyover overnight and disappeared.
The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to a high-speed crash just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the city's northwest side. But when they arrived on the scene on the Loop 410 eastbound flyover lane (coming from I-10 eastbound), there was no one to help.
According to SAPD, the damage from the crash was substantial and although they searched the area, they could not locate the driver.
It took about an hour for the crash scene to be cleared.