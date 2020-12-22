Police find wrecked car, but no driver on Loop 410 flyover at I-10

Even though the damage to the vehicle was considered "substantial," there was no sign of the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out who crashed a vehicle on the Loop 410 flyover overnight and disappeared.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to a high-speed crash just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the city's northwest side. But when they arrived on the scene on the Loop 410 eastbound flyover lane (coming from I-10 eastbound), there was no one to help.

According to SAPD, the damage from the crash was substantial and although they searched the area, they could not locate the driver.