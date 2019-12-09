SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 50s is dead and police have a juvenile family member in custody, according to an SAPD sergeant.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of General Kruger Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Wednesday after a teen called police and told them he had shot his family member.

At the northside home, police found a woman who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have a 14-year-old family member of the shooting victim in custody at this time.

Three people were in the house when police arrived on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.