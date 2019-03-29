SAN ANTONIO — Police engaged in a standoff overnight with two men who were thought to be home invasion robbery suspects.

As it turns out, neither was believed to be involved in the home invasion.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in the 9000 block of Wurzbach around 3 a.m. this morning.

An officer was patrolling a nearby apartment complex when he saw two men who matched the description of the suspects.

When he tried to talk to them, the men ran off into an apartment in the 4400 block of Gardendale.

A perimeter was set up and the men were contacted via loudspeaker.

Eventually, one of the men came out of the apartment after initially refusing.

Police realized that the men were not involved in the home invasion, but both did have misdemeanor warrants.

The two men were charged with evading arrest.