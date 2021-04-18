Police: Driver throws bleach, Molotov cocktail at NY officer

He later crashed his car and was arrested Saturday.

NEW YORK — Police say a driver who ran a red light threw a chemical liquid at a New York City officer, drove away and then tossed a flaming Molotov cocktail at pursuing officers.

He later crashed his car and was arrested Saturday. Police say an additional Molotov cocktail was found inside the vehicle. Police Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted Saturday evening that the liquid thrown at the officer was bleach. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Saturday suggested anti-police sentiment may have played a role in the incident.

The New York Police Department said the officers were not injured.

Warning: This video includes disturbing images and obscenities.

Today, a vehicle stop for running a red light proved once again that no traffic enforcement is “routine.” When approached, the driver doused a cop with a chemical before fleeing, tossing a Molotov cocktail — and finally being arrested. Fortunately, our officers weren’t injured. pic.twitter.com/WBDt89b7F6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 17, 2021

