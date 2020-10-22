Police: Clerk tries to stop robbers, gets punched in face

An officer said the ATM was "completely destroyed" at a 7-Eleven on the northeast side early Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A convenience store clerk was punched in the face when he tried to stop robbers on the city's northeast side from stealing money from an ATM.

Police said three males in masks wearing all black showed up just before 4 a.m Thursday at the 7-Eleven on Judson Road north of I-35.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, they threatened the clerk with a gun and began breaking into the ATM. An officer said the ATM was "completely destroyed into pieces."