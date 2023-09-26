Lengthy pursuit ends in crash on San Antonio highway

Officers received a call about someone stealing from a construction site. When they spotted the vehicle matching the description, they began to follow it.

SAN ANTONIO — A police chase that began in New Braunfels ended in a major crash in San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

This incident began just before 3 a.m. in New Braunfels, when police there received a call about someone stealing from a construction site. Officers say they spotted a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over, before the driver instead took off on I-35, heading south.

In Live Oak, police say they tried unsuccessfully to stop the car with spike strips. The suspect vehicle made it all the way to San Antonio – about 25 miles away – before crashing into a van along Loop 410 South near Winnco Drive on the northeast side of town, police say. The suspect ran off, but was caught nearby on the Loop 410 access road.

Police haven't identified him, but did say he's expected to face several charges.

The occupant of the van the suspect crashed into was temporarily pinned in his vehicle, but was cut out by San Antonio firefighters. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

