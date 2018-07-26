WHITNEY, TX — A Whitney woman admitted to stealing more than $100,000 dollars from a nonprofit organization that provides money for the local food bank while she served as the treasurer, according to an arrest affidavit from Whitney police.

Pamela June Alberts confessed to the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance senior board members on July 9. According to the affidavit, Alberts gave the board a resignation letter in which she admitted to taking money from the Alliance funds for her own personal use since February 2017.

When Board President Betty Newman asked Alberts if she knew how much money she had taken, the affidavit quotes Alberts as saying, "I think about 67,000."

Police said the entire board went to the First Bank of Whitney where the learned Alberts had been taking the money by writing checks to herself and making unauthorized wire transfers to her personal account.

The board filed a complaint with Whitney Police on July 11. According to the affidavit, the board had Karen Williams, a retired account executive from Ford Motor credit, review the organization's financial records. As of Wednesday, Whitney Police Chief Christopher Bentley said the actual loss was about $110,000.

According to the affidavit, the Whitney Ministerial Alliance provides money for not just the local food bank, but also citizens of the community with water bills, pharmacy bills, vehicle gas bills, school supplies, rent, eyeglasses and window air conditioning unit.

Police said Alberts took some of the money from the building funds which were donated to help construct a bigger food bank center.

Alberts was arrested Wednesday and charged with Theft of Property greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

