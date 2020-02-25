SAN ANTONIO — New video shows the chaos to save a teen boy who was shot and killed Sunday at a west side park. Two other teens were hurt in the deadly dispute at Benavides Park.

On Monday night, faith leaders prayed for an end to the violence. KENS 5 also requested the calls of service for the last six months for the specific area on the city's west-side.

Family and friends continue to mourn for the teen that was killed. They have identified him as 16-year-old Jesse Alviar. The woman in the social media video posted by Smash Da Topic Breaking News has generated more than a million views. You can hear the screams for help to save the teen's life.

San Antonio Police say an argument in the parking lot of Cassiano Homes led to the gunfire on Sunday. Alviar ran to the basketball court, where he died at Benavides Park.

KENS 5 obtained the calls of service for the last six months, just for the 1500 block of Saltillo Street. According to SAPD, police responded 225 times for a variety of things including shots fired, shootings, or just patrolling by. Terry Salazar's son was murdered four years ago. She is an advocate for the violence to stop.

"If there has been that many calls, why are we waiting for more lives to be taken," she said. "We need to stop and take action."

District Five Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales is urging citizens to continue to report crime, if they see or hear something.

"When they get accustomed to the amount of violent crime, violence in the neighborhood they stop reporting it," she said.

As of Monday night, police are still looking for the suspects in the shooting. They could not provide a more detailed description.

