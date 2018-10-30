Police have identified a young woman who was killed this morning in a stabbing the Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway on the northwest side.

Police said they still believe the stabbing was not a random attack.

According to San Antonio Police Department Chief Williams McManus, around 5 a.m., police received a call from a woman who said that her friend had been stabbed. When police arrived, they said they found the woman, along with two other women, and two men.

Chief McManus said the woman and four witnesses all knew each other and that none were wearing exercise gear and were all dressed in regular street clothes. He said that he wanted to stress that because he doesn’t believe that this was a random attack and doesn’t want the public worrying about “some stranger running around and attacking people on the trailway.”

He says that the four witnesses were questioned on the scene and have been taken to police headquarters for further questioning by the homicide unit but that their stories “don’t add up.”

“This was not, in our opinion, a random attack,” Chief McManus said.

In describing the body, McManus said that the woman had multiple stab wounds but not, as he said, two or three.

UPDATE: Chief McManus tells us a 20-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso after coming to this park with 4 other people early this morning. He’s unsure of the motive right now but believes it’s “very personal and someone was very angry” #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/SNoruvBqas — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) October 30, 2018

“I don’t know what the motive was, but somebody was pretty angry,” Chief McManus described.

Police have not yet said if any suspects have been named or if any arrests have been made.

© 2018 KENS