Police asking for help to track down possible witnesses of a murder

The San Antonio Police Department released two photos of a car and two people who they believe may have witnessed a murder last weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help to find two people caught on camera that they believe may help them solve a murder.

In one picture released by SAPD, it shows what appears to be a woman near the driver's door of a white, 4-door, 2011-2014 Chrysler Sebring. The second picture shows another individual, near the passenger side.

The vehicle has a license plate displayed in the windshield on the front passenger side, which can be partially seen in the surveillance image behind a pole.

Police believe these individuals may have witnessed a murder on Saturday, June 13, at approximately 2:30 am at 4030 Vance Jackson Road.