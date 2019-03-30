SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four weeks after a boxing gym used by a nonprofit to help San Antonio youth went up in flames, local authorities have a suspect in custody.

Tracie Fortune, 51, was arrested around noon Friday by San Antonio Police. According to court documents, she confessed to investigators that she started the fire at 1610 Buena Vista Blvd. on March 2 to stay warm.

The affidavit states that a witness saw smoke coming from the area where he had earlier asked Fortune and another man to leave that morning. He later saw the two “walking/running away from a small fire that had been ignited,” adding that a “pile of trash and debris had been piled together intentionally.”

Fortune faces felony arson charges as a result of the incident.