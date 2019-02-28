SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested two suspects accused of shooting at three Converse friends who captured the incident in a video that went viral last year.

Carlos Romero, Jr., and Dimitri Lavalais have been charged for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and could face additional charges for multiple counts of Deadly Conduct.

Dimitri Lavalais (L) and Carlos Romero, Jr. (R).

Converse Police Dept.

Early in the morning on July 8, 2018, the three friends pulled up to a home on Jaybrook Dr. to find two men squatting outside with loaded guns. The men then pointed those weapons at the vehicle and open fired. The bullets struck the vehicle multiple times, but the three victims were not seriously harmed.

The victims fled the scene, crashing their vehicle into a neighbor's yard. The shooters took off.

At the time, Converse police believed the video - which has now been viewed nearly 6 million times - would help the investigation, along with eyewitness accounts.

According to a release from the Converse Police Department, detectives obtained warrants on the two suspects. Romero, 21, was taken into custody by CPD Thursday morning. Lavalais, 24, was served with the warrant at the Bexar County Jail, where he is in custody on unrelated charges.

RELATED: 3 friends pursued, shot at by masked gunman found crouching outside Converse home