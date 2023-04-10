Police arrest suspected killer two months after a body was found in a southeast-side field

Calaseo Merci Brown is charged in the murder of 24-year-old Desiree Zaria Fisher. Police believe the two were in a romantic relationship.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man exactly two months after discovering a woman’s body dumped in a field on the south side.

Calaseo Merci Brown is charged in the murder of 24-year-old Desiree Zaria Fisher on August 4 near Southcross Ranch Road and Side Saddle Drive.

Investigators said someone driving by around 4 p.m. August 4 spotted Fisher’s body and called police. Investigators believe Brown shot Fisher several times.

According to the arrest warrant, one witness told investigators they saw two vehicles parked near the crime scene and heard multiple gunshots being fired from inside the vehicle toward the field.

But documents state the witness did not hear screams or signs that someone had been hit.

Investigators later interviewed friends of the suspect. One friend reportedly told them, on August 3, Brown had said to the witness, ‘I’m finna kill this b****.’

After that, the friend claims he drove off with Fisher in her car. The friend told investigators Fisher and Brown were in a romantic relationship.

Once the friend heard about the shooting on the news, they called police.

The arrest warrant also states investigators were able to get the GPS location of Fisher’s vehicle that Brown was driving and his cell phone records. The affidavit claims both revealed he was at the scene of the crime in the overnight hours going into August 4.

The documents also claim surveillance video at a gas station nearby shows him in the area.

When KENS 5 spoke to Fisher’s sister in August, she said, “my parents are devastated, a piece of our family, a piece of our puzzle is forever going to be missing.”

According to Bexar County criminal rectors, Brown is still in the Bexar County Jail with a $200,000 bond.