SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing a bicycle from a home in the King William neighborhood earlier this month.

Jason Fiala was charged with Burglary of a Habitation in connection with a break-in that took place on September 5.

A security camera caught a burglar in the act of taking an expensive bicycle from a home in the 500 block of Cedar St on Friday, Sept. 6. The victim's security camera captured the suspect stealing a Trek bike from inside the home while wearing a backpack and a ball cap and riding off on another one.

A tipster alerted Crime Stoppers with the identification of the suspected burglar.

Fiala is expected to face more charges in connection with other burglaries in the area.

Earlier in the month, homeowners in the King William and surrounding neighborhoods had reported that they'd spotted a man breaking into homes, stealing bicycles and tools. Neighbors shared their findings on Facebook and Nextdoor in hopes police will catch the thief and warning each other to keep their valuables locked up and far from reach.

Police commended residents who communicated with each other and reported all burglaries to police.

RELATED: SAPD: King William burglar caught on camera, again

RELATED: Homeowners report 'serial burglar' in King William, surrounding neighborhoods