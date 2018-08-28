San Antonio police say that a victim has suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a northwest-side restaurant.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing on Tuesday at a northwest-side Chacho’s restaurant on the 7800 block of Callaghan. When police arrived, they found that the victim had been stabbed in the face and the torso inside the restaurant.

Officers say that they arrested a suspect that was attempting to flee the area but have not yet identified the suspect.

SAPD says that the victim was transported to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

© 2018 KENS