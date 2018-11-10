SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested the suspect they believe to be involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a mother on the east side on Thursday morning.

SAPD issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Tyrend White on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Police say that two young teens were sitting in the driveway of a home in the 4000 block of Coral Sunrise around 11 a.m. when a grey sedan rolled by them and started shooting.

Both teens in the driveway took off on foot, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters.

Bullets went into the house, striking the woman in the upper torso. Police are not sure how many times she was shot. The woman made her way out of the house and collapsed in the front lawn. She was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived at the scene.

Chief McManus says that it's unclear what precipitated the attack, but he did say that the shooting was not a random event.

The woman, 32, was the mother of one of the boys who was targeted in the shooting.

