SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with a June 2019 murder on the city's west side.

According to police, 18-year-old George Ramos was shot inside a white Ford Expedition before he drove into the side of a business on Culebra Road. He was found slumped over in the vehicle. Police said they had no leads at the time.

Nearly six months later, police arrested a suspect in the case, 23-year-old John Alexander Shegog. Police said they aren't sure of a motive and noted that the suspect and victim may have gone to high school together.

Police said they believe more suspects are out there and the public is encouraged to come forward with information if they have it.

Cameras and microphones caught the moment Shegog was placed in the back of a marked SAPD vehicle. “Did I do it? No," he said.

When asked if he had a message for the family of the victim, Shegog replied, "My condolences go out to them. I’m sorry for your loss. I hope they find who did it.”

According to an SAPD spokesperson, Shegog faces a murder charge.

