Police arrest man accused of robbing Lone Star National Bank

The man was found at a westside motel and taken into custody without incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of robbing a bank in the Medical Center Friday was arrested, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road for a reported robbery around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at all the employees and told the manager to put all the money in the bags he gave them. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of money.