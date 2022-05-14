Police arrest man accused of robbing Lone Star National Bank

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of robbing a bank in the Medical Center Friday was arrested, police say.
The San Antonio Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road for a reported robbery around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Police say a man entered the bank and pointed a gun at all the employees and told the manager to put all the money in the bags he gave them. The man then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police were received a description of the suspect and he was found at a westside motel. He was taken into custody by South Patrol Officers without incident and a search warrant was executed. A gun and an undisclosed amount of money was found.