SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a man accused of beating a woman to death.

Alfred Alvarez was taken into police custody Sunday for the incident, which occurred on April 1.

According to the arrest affidavit, Alvarez is facing three charges including murder, for beating Melissa Ramos to death with his hands.

The indictment indicates that Ramos was holding onto her child while she was attacked.

© 2018 KENS