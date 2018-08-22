SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police in Mississippi arrested a third suspect accused in the murder of Matthew Jacob Rodriguez, Jr. in San Marcos.

As KENS 5 reported, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of a condo complex last week.

Adrian Terrell Rose was arrested Monday in Jackson, Miss. in a joint operation involving San Marcos Police, Texas Rangers, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Office. He awaits extradition to Hays County, according to the City of San Marcos.

RELATED: Police investigate homicide after man found dead at San Marcos apartment complex

Two other men were arrested Aug. 16 in Round Rock, Texas in connection with the murder; brothers Jacob Portier and Jason Portier of Round Rock.

Rodriguez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects face charges of capital murder by terror threat. Bond for Jacob and Jason Portier is reportedly set at $75,000.

© 2018 KENS