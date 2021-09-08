Police: 21-year-old man dies after 'playing with gun' on west side

A witness at the scene told officers that the man had been playing with the gun when it accidentally went off right after midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man is dead after police said he was "playing with a gun" and accidentally shot himself in the head. The incident happened just after midnight on the west side on Wednesday.

When officers from the San Antonio Police Department arrived at the scene on Carlotta Avenue, they found EMS helping him. The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

