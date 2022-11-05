Update: 2-year-old dead after shooting, 1 arrested

WACO, Texas — A 2-year-old is dead after a shooting in Waco on Wednesday, according to Waco Police Department.
The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at 3501 Alta Vista Dr., according to officials. Waco PD said the 22-month-year old died around 3:37 p.m. at the hospital due to her injuries.
6 News learned that there were several people home when the incident happened and they tried to take her to the hospital, however they met with the ambulance about halfway.
Police arrested Elias Espinoza Ramos for tampering with evidence, according to a news release. Also, Waco PD believes they have the weapon in question from scene but it will need to be confirmed through an investigation.
The Waco Police Department and Chief Sheryl Victorian released this message:
“Waco, it is with great sadness that yet again one of our children has died from gunfire. It is heartbreaking to watch and hear of family members mourning from gun related incidents or violence that could have been prevented. No one needs to live with the guilt or heartache of knowing that a weapon that they owned, were in possession of, or mishandled, killed or injured anyone, particularly innocent children. Guns are not toys and should always be handled responsibly and as if they are loaded. Under NO circumstance should guns be accessible to children. The consequence of discharging a weapon not only impacts the person injured or killed, but families and communities as well. The Waco Police Department is urging all gun owners to lock, secure and safely store weapons. We must take ownership in protecting the lives of our loved ones from ALL gun violence.”
This investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided when available.
6 News crews are on the way. Stay with 6 News as this story develops.
Also on KCENTV.com: