Police: 11-year-old shot while sitting inside his home

Investigators said the boy was shot through his front door, but no one has been arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out who shot at an east side home, where a bullet struck an 11-year-old boy.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, someone fired a gun at a home in the 200 block of Nelson Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The front door had a bullet hole and detectives found shell casings on the street in front of the home.

Investigators said the child was sitting in the front room, directly behind the front door.

The boy and his mother told police they heard two gunshot sounds outside when the child was hit.

The 11-year-old was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.