DENVER — One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting in downtown Denver Monday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police received several calls about a shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets in Lower Downtown just after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman. Two of the four gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital were discharged as of Tuesday morning. The other two victims remain in serious condition.

"Downtown is a very populated area and to have multiple gunshots fired in this area is concerning," Schepman said.

No suspect is in custody and no suspect information is available.

Several roads in the area were closed but reopened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The area of the shooting is near several apartment buildings, restaurants, and breweries in LoDo and is also about two blocks from Coors Field.

Schepman said on Monday it was unclear if there were more than one shooter - it was too early to say. Investigators are interviewing every witness they can, every photo they can and all surveillance footage in the area.

As soon as DPD confirms a suspect description, they will release the information to the public.

