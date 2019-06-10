PLEASANTON, Texas — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Pleasanton.

Authorities say Guadalupe Noel Ramos is a dangerous criminal on the run from police for months. Police are searching for Ramos after a drive-by shooting that happened in January.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV pulling into the mobile home park off the 1500 block of Grant Street in Pleasanton in the early morning hours of January 21. A few moments later, investigators believe Ramos fired at least 10 rounds into a home while a couple was sleeping inside.

“About 3 rounds went through the window of the bedroom and were just inches from his head,” Sgt. Anastacio Perez with the Pleasanton Police Department said. Perez said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

Ramos is wanted for another crime on January 20, when he assaulted a woman while holding a gun.

“He took a pistol out and got out of the vehicle, racked a round into the firearm which left the victim in fear of her life,” Perez said.

Ramos is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say Ramos is a person of interest in the drive-by shooting.

“He’s a convicted felon for a reason, so he does have priors in a very long history of dealings with the police,” Perez said.

Atascosa County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that can lead police to Ramos. Perez said Ramos is considered dangerous. If you have information, call 911 or Atascosa County Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255.

