SAN ANTONIO — Detectives in Pleasanton and the Texas Rangers have ruled the June 20 death of 21-year-old Andrew Marcus Perez as a suicide.

Police Chief Ronald Sanchez initially called the death a homicide, saying 21-year-old Andrew Marcus Perez had a gunshot wound.

Sanchez said police were called to assist EMS in the 600 block of Sanchez Street, where Perez was found dead. Crime tape remained strung up and the street blocked off and barricaded for more than eight hours to process this scene. Local officers were eventually joined by Texas Rangers.

Detectives and Texas Rangers were called to the location dues to the suspicious nature.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Perez suffered a single gunshot wound to the head which appeared to be self-inflicted.

According to a release from the City of Pleasanton, "there is no evidence that supports any foul play."

However, the case remains under investigation at this time.

