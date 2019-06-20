SAN ANTONIO — Police in Pleasanton rarely see significant crime, but that changed at about 3:30 Thursday morning when a young man was found dead in a home in the heart of the city.

Police Chief Ronald Sanchez called the death a homicide, saying 21-year-old Andrew Marcus Perez had a gunshot wound.

Sanchez said police were called to assist EMS in the 600 block of Sanchez Street, where crime tape remained strung up and the street blocked off and barricaded for more than eight hours to process this scene. Local officers were eventually joined by Texas Rangers.

Sanchez said he asked for help to make sure the investigation is thorough.

“As with most cases with the Texas Rangers, they're always willing to assist and we appreciate them very much," he said.

Describing the early morning call, Sanchez said "patrol officers responded. A deceased individual was located in the home. Right now, at this very moment it's being labeled as a suspicious death but we're currently investigating."

In a town of a little over 10,000 people, the scene generated a steady stream of onlookers, but with little information, nobody wanted to talk about the death.

There is no word from authorities on if anyone was arrested, but the chief says with the investigation continues, with the help of Texas Rangers.

