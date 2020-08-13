Pleasanton Police Chief: Domestic dispute led to murder

Officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of E. Adams around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

PLEASANTON, Texas — Pleasanton Police arrested and charged Fausto Rangel Rodriguez, 64, with murder Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to a home in the 700 block of E. Adams around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the shooting victim, identified as Aurora Angelina, 48.

Angelina was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Felix Herrera.

According to the Pleasanton Chief of Police Ronald Sanchez, the incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.