Grandmother of King Jay Davila to not serve prison time

As part of a plea agreement, King Jay Davila's grandmother will not serve any prison time. Instead, she will have to pay fines and be on probation for ten years.

SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother of King Jay Davila, the 8-month-old whose death was initially covered up by a "staged" kidnapping, has reached a plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Beatrice Sampayo is being ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Child Safe and will not spend any time behind bars.

She will also have to pay a $1,500 dollar fine and be under 10 years of probation. King Jay was reported kidnapped in January 2019.

Days after his disappearance, the father led police to where the baby was buried. It was determined the kidnapping was an attempt to cover up foul play.

Read the full statement from the Bexar County District Attorney's office below:

"The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has always been committed to seeking justice for King Jay Davila. The final defendant in this case, Beatrice Sampayo, 69, pled guilty to the charge of tampering with evidence. Sampayo, in poor and declining health, was sentenced to 10 probation and will be supervised for the next 10 years of her life.

The other co-defendants previously pled guilty for their roles. Christopher Davila, 38, is serving a 40-year sentence for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony. Angie Torres, 49, is serving an 8-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence.

This case began in January 2019 with the disappearance and devastating death of King Jay. We have been committing to obtaining justice for King Jay and now all involved parties have been held accountable for their roles in his death."

Pamela Allen has been there from the beginning. More than three years later, the founder of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach is still there for the family of King Jay.

"How very tragic it was for this little boy to die the way that he did," she said. "We can come out on this other side and make sure his brothers continue to keep him in their memory. "

Police say in January 2019, the 8-month old's death was initially covered up by a staged kidnapping. All at the hands of his stepfather: Christopher Davila, Davila's cousin: Angie Torres, and his mother, Sampayo.

The $1,000 donation required from Sampayo's plea deal will go to Child Safe. It is an organization that helps children traumatized by abuse and neglect. Chief Development Officer Cortney John is with the organization, the third largest advocacy center in Texas.

"The cost of complete care for one child from the moment they walk in to the doors and graduate clinical therapy is just under a $1,000," she said. "San Antonio and Bexar County have the highest rate of child abuse per capita. So, the number of cases are continuing to increase, and the severity and complexity of the trauma also continuing to grow."

