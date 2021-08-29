Garland, Plano police working to determine if Garland Lyft driver killing and Plano Police HQ shooting are related

The Plano police shot a man Sunday after he opened fire inside the Plano Police Department.

PLANO, Texas — Updated at 7:48 p.m. with quotes from Garland and Plano police.

Plano police said they shot a man Sunday after he opened fire in the Plano Police Department building. Garland police are also investigating a murder in Garland where someone shot and killed a Lyft driver and then drove the stolen Lyft car to the Plano Police Department.

The Lyft driver was shot and killed in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive in Garland in an industrial area just before noon, according to Garland police. The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, while Garland police were investigating that shooting, they said they found out the same Lyft car was found at the Plano Police Department, where Plano police said a man was "acting erratically" before going inside the department.

“Things kind of appear what they are, but we still need to link them with evidence to be able to make that solid connection,” Garland police spokesman Matt Pesta. “It's just a sad deal all the way around. I mean, let's face it, a life was lost today. And there could have been many more, if it wasn't for the heroic actions of Plano Police Department.”

Pesta said police are investigating whether the victim was picking up a customer or dropping off.

Plano police said about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Plano police officers were dispatched to an incident involving a man acting erratically in front of the police headquarters. Before officers arrived, the man went inside the lobby and then left. He returned a few minutes later and had a handgun in his right hand.

“When he came back in the second time, there was a civilian employee that was assisting a citizen in the lobby of the police department,” said Plano police spokesman Jerry Minton. “They obviously froze trying to deescalate the situation.”

On police surveillance cameras, there appeared to be some kind of conversation and then the gunman raised the weapon and fired at the civilian employee. The employee and the visitor escaped into a secured interview room and were unharmed, Minton said.

A detective and a police sergeant inside the building heard the shoot and confronted the gunman. They exchanged gunfire, striking the gunman at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown, Minton said.

As officers were clearing the area, officers located the stolen Lyft driver’s vehicle, police said.

“The only link that we have right now to the Garland offense is that we recovered their stolen car,” Minton said. “As far as I know, we don't know if he got out of the car…..We're going to review any outside video or anything to see if he actually did get out [of the car]."

If anyone has information, call Garland police at 972-485-4840.